Ontario Court Convicts Local Person for Animal Welfare Offences

On April 3, 2025, after a trial in the Ontario Court of Justice in the Municipality of Wawa, Nicole Korytko was found guilty of permitting distress to an animal contrary to Section 15(2) under the PAWS Act, and for failure to comply with an order contrary to Section 30(4) and failure to provide the adequate and appropriate medical care, contrary to Section 13(1) under the PAWS Act.

Nicole Korytko, age 34 of Wawa, Ontario, was fined a total of $4,000, exclusive of victim fine surcharges. She is also prohibited from owning, having custody or care of animals, for a period of five years with the exception of the one dog presently in her care, which is to be taken to a veterinarian annually. In addition, she is required to report any change of address to Animal Welfare Services for the duration of the court order and following the five-year period, any animals in her care must be taken to a veterinarian annually.

Cruelty to any animal is not tolerated in Ontario. If you think any animal is in distress or being abused, call 1-833-9-ANIMAL (264625).