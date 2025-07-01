Marathon OPP – Hyw 17 Traffic Slowdowns Possible

The Marathon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is advising motorists to be aware of potential traffic delays during their travels today.

Slowdowns on Highway 17 east of Marathon and west of White River may periodically delay or interrupt the normal flow of traffic on area highways.

The OPP’s objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and, when delays occur, restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible.

Motorists should check in advance for road advisory information and monitor local media for the latest updates. The OPP appreciates everyone’s cooperation and patience.