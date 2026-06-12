East Algoma OPP – Person Suspected in Arsons, Now arrested with Possession of Child Pornography

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested the same person in relation to numerous additional offences.
Police originally arrested this person on November 24, 2025, after investigating numerous structure and motor vehicle arsons which occurred in the City of Elliot Lake between September 24, 2024, and July 8, 2025.
As part of the investigation, numerous electronic devises were seized and history searches revealed child pornography.
Mattawa LAWRENCE, 19-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:
- Possession of child pornography
- Access any child pornography
The accused is currently incarcerated and was scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Sault Ste. Marie on June 11, 2026.
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