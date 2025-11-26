East Algoma OPP – Arrest made in Elliot Lake Fires

The East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) arrested a person in relation to numerous fires in Elliot Lake between September 24, 2024, and July 8, 2025.

Police investigated a series of arsons which occurred in the City of Elliot Lake resulting in numerous structure and motor vehicle fires. After a lengthy and comprehensive investigation, the OPP arrested a person on November 24, 2025.

Mattawa LAWRENCE, 19-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with four counts of Arson – damage to property.

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice Bail Court in Blind River on November 25, 2025.