Nipigon OPP – Multiple Charges Laid after Stolen Vehicle Located

The Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid multiple charges after a stolen vehicle failed to stop for police.

On Tuesday June 2, 2026 at approximately 7:30a.m. officers were notified of a stolen vehicle occurrence in Lake Helen. Officers attempted to locate the vehicle through the Ford Motor Company tracking capabilities, obtaining necessary consent from the registered owner. The stolen vehicle was located on Highway 11 and it failed to stop for police, all units disengaged. A short time later the vehicle was located in a gravel pit outside of Nipigon. The youth again fled down a dead-end road, where they were located and arrested.

As a result of the investigation two youth, who cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act, 12 and 13 years of age have been arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Flight from Peace Officer – Criminal Code 320.17

Drive motor vehicle – no licence – Highway Traffic Act 32(1)

During the investigation, stolen property was located and linked to a break and enter from Lake Helen the previous day. Both youth were also charged for the following offences;

Break and Enter a place – Criminal Code 348(1)(b)

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime over $5000.00 – Criminal Code 354(1)(a)

Theft Over $5000.00 – Criminal Code 334(a)

The accused have been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice, Youth Court on June 3, 2026.