Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – June 5

Northeast Region:

Updated: June 5, 2026 at 8:15 p.m. EDT

There were no wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

At the time of this update, there are 6 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 2 are not under control, 1 is being held, and 3 are under control.

Fire of Note

Timmins 9 (TIM009) This fire is not under control. 10 Ontario FireRanger crews and fire suppression aircraft are taking advantage of favourable weather conditions to make steady progress on wildland fire Timmins 9, which has been remapped at 3,399 hectares. Cooler temperatures and some scattered rain showers have helped reduce fire behaviour today.

Updated restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins -Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order ( IO ) now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near TIM-009, under the Emergency Area Order ( EAO ) 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.

All travel and use of the Gogama Unit Road starting from Highway 144 (UTM 17T 445914E 5284849N) northbound to the Crothers Road intersection ( UTM 17T 434711E 5315737N) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order ( IO ) map within the Emergency Area Order ( EAO ), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources ( MNR ).

17T 434711E 5315737N) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order ( ) map within the Emergency Area Order ( ), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources ( ). All travel and use of the Upper Kasasaway Lake access road off Gogama Unit Road ( UTM 17T 434897E 5315321N) as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 434897E 5315321N) as outlined in the attached map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the trail located behind the Old Vagabond restaurant ( UTM 17T 445147E 5283405N) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 445147E 5283405N) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the Kenetogami Lake Road off Highway 144 ( UTM 17T 449943E 5288410N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 449943E 5288410N) as outlined in the map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the Tatachikapika Lake Road off Highway 144 ( UTM 17T 454045E 5308251N) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

This Order is in effect at 10:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on June 4, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

Northwest Region:

Updated: June 5, 2026 at 5:54 p.m. CDT

At the time of this update there are 8 active fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 3 fires are under control and 2 fires are being observed. Two fires were called out over the past 24 hours.

No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 5.

There was 1 fire confirmed during the evening hours of June 4, following the previous update.

Dryden 18 (DRY018) is located near Twin Narrows Lake, approximately 41 kilometres south-southeast of Dryden. The fire is under control at 1.1 hectares in size.

Fire of Note