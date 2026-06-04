NDP: NDP slams Doug Ford on nearly 53,000 job losses as he departs for five-month vacation

Ontario NDP Shadow Finance Minister Jessica Bell (University—Rosedale), and Shadow Minister for Economic Development and Job Creation Catherine Fife (Waterloo) have issued the following statement in response to the latest report from Ontario’s Financial Accountability Office (FAO):

“Doug Ford is a jobs disaster,” said Bell. “With jobs numbers this bad, it’s no wonder why the Premier closed the Ontario Legislature early and gave himself a five-month summer vacation. This Conservative government can’t handle scrutiny.

“Instead of private jets and airport expansions for Wall Street, Doug Ford should be investing in public infrastructure and public services to keep and create good jobs and lower costs.”

“Doug Ford has failed on his promise to fix our economy,” said Fife. “Nearly 700,000 people in our province are out of work, wondering how they’re going to support their families, while the Premier votes against any measures that would bring affordability within reach.

“The first quarter of 2026 saw the steepest rate of job losses — pandemic aside — in Ontario since 2009. This Conservative government is patting themselves on the back while hard-working people are breaking theirs just to get by. We need a Premier with a serious jobs plan, who will implement strong Buy Ontario, Build Ontario rules to protect our province’s workers and businesses.”