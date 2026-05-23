LAFORGE, Lawrence Arthur Joseph

August 23, 1941 – May 20, 2026

It is with heavy hearts and deep love that we announce the passing of an extraordinary man whose life was defined by faith, dedication, strength, and unconditional love for his family.

For decades, he was a devoted pillar of his local church community, giving his time, wisdom, and kindness to all who crossed his path. His faith guided every aspect of his life, and he inspired countless people through his compassion and servant’s heart.

Lawrence retired from A.O.D. in 1989 after working there for many years. He was also a passionate and respected karate instructor for over 40 years, shaping the lives of generations of students not only through martial arts, but through the lessons of discipline, respect, perseverance, and integrity. To many, he was more than a teacher – he was a mentor, role model, and lifelong friend.

Above all else, he was a family man. Nothing brought him greater pride or joy than the people he loved. He cherished every moment spent with his family, and his unwavering support, gentle wisdom, and endless love will remain in their hearts forever.

His legacy lives on in the lives he touched, the value he instilled, and the love he gave so freely. Though he will be deeply missed, he will never be forgotten.

Forever loved and forever remembered by his wife Lillian, children, Jim, Patricia (Steve), Ann (Chris), Joseph, Carrie (Shane), grandchildren David, Andrew (Amanda), Ashley (Josh), Mallory (Jordan), Robert, Brittany (Mike), Micheal (Jennifer), Tommy, Caitlin (Richard), and Kenny and many great grandchildren.

“This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you later”.

We want to take a second to thank the Doctors and nurses at Lady Dunn Health Centre for all their love and support through the end stages of his life.

Cremation has taken place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #429, Wawa on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

Memorial donations can be made in his memory to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or to St. Monica’s Catholic Church.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa.