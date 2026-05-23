Celebration of Life – Robert “Bob” Isaacson

Robert (Bob) Isaacson, age 88, of Timmins, Ontario, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2026 at the Timmins and District Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

A graveside service for Robert will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at Woodland Cemetary in Wawa.

A reception for family and friends will follow at Judy Page Catering at 59 Broadway.