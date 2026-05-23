Robert (Bob) Isaacson, age 88, of Timmins, Ontario, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2026 at the Timmins and District Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.
A graveside service for Robert will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, June 5th at Woodland Cemetary in Wawa.
A reception for family and friends will follow at Judy Page Catering at 59 Broadway.
Latest posts by Family (see all)
- LAFORGE, Lawrence Arthur Joseph - May 23, 2026
- PILON, Lucille Margaret (nee Kendall) - May 23, 2026
- Celebration of Life – Robert “Bob” Isaacson - May 23, 2026