ISAACSON, Robert “Bob”

August 14, 1937 – February 13, 2026

Robert (Bob) Isaacson, age 88, of Timmins, Ontario, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2026 at the Timmins and District Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Bob was born on August 14, 1937, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario. At the age of 21, he moved to Vancouver, British Columbia to acquire his pilot’s license and start his own electrical business. Bob and Kathy got married in Burnaby, British Columbia and moved back to Ontario in 1964, sharing 61 loving years together.

Bob dedicated over 36 years of his life as a pilot based in Wawa, Sudbury, Timmins, and Toronto. He took great pride in maintaining his properties at Hillside, Jubilee, Westmount and Timcore for over 29 years.

Photography was his passion. Bob spent endless hours in the wilderness taking pictures of wildlife and scenery. He also had an aerial photography business doing contract work for the mines, logging companies and government. Bob loved his time at the cottage working on endless projects to keep himself busy with his dog Spike by his side. Anyone who knew Bob knows he always had a project on the go.

Bob was predeceased by his parents Ester Nelson and Alan Isaacson, and sister, Joan Aitkenhead (survived by Jack Aitkenhead). He is lovingly survived by his wife Kathy Isaacson (nee Simpson), son Larry Isaacson (Ann Marie) daughter Sandra Fulkerson (Doug), Sue Walton (Lyle); his grandchildren, Adam Isaacson (Gabby), Michael Warren (Megan), Tory Warren (Sean), Steven Swain (Emalee), Haley Fulkerson, Scott Swain (Dani), Willow Walton (Dani), and Autumn Walton; his great grandchildren, Ronan, Quinn, and Grayson; and brothers-in-law Frank Simpson (Dorothy), Bob Simpson (Cathy) and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family extends their heartfelt gratitude to the medical staff at Timmins and District Hospital and Dr. Judy Gillies.

Remembrance donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or the Timmins and District Hospital Foundation would be greatly appreciated.

The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m. on Monday, February 16th, 2026 at the Miron-Wilson Funeral Home, Cremation and Reception Centre, 150 Balsam St. S., Timmins.

To make online donations or condolences, please visit www.mironwilson.com