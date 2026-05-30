PRUNEAU, Beverley Jean (nee Scott)

1944 – 2026

Beverley Jean Pruneau nee-Scott, 81, of Wawa, Ontario, died in Thunder Bay, Ontario on May 26, 2026.

She was born in Capreol, Ontario in 1944 to Helen Ruby and Herbert William Scott, and grew up in North Bay, Ontario. Beverley attended Algonquin high school and had a rewarding career as a stewardess with Austin Airways and a school bus driver in both Wawa and Thunder Bay. Her most cherished role was being a loving wife and mother to her three children.

In 1965, Beverley married her high school sweetheart, Jean-Pierre in North Bay, Ontario. Beverley and JP went on to have three children, Kimberly (Ken), Angelique (Mike), and Scott. She had fourteen grandchildren, TJ, Whitney, Jillian, Maggie, Kate, Tucker, Zach, Abby, Jesse, Reece, Morgan, Olivia, Gabriela, and Keeva, and eight great grandchildren. She is survived by her sister Joanne and her extended family Perri, Patricia, Lisa, Johanne, Susie and Paul. She had a special place in her heart for several furry companions throughout the years. Beverley is predeceased by her parents and brothers Robert and Stanley.

Beverley’s family describes her as bringing joy to people through love, laughter, and her infectious smile. She could be found dancing in the halls, sparking up numerous conversations, and being a social butterfly at Pioneer Ridge, her home for the past four years. What Beverley called home for 35 years prior she would say is the log home JP built her at Kabenung Lake.

The grandchildren have fond memories of spending summers at their retreat on the lake. While grandpa was busy coming up with fun new inventions, Beverley was inside the house preparing food. If she was not at the lake, she was out for a walk with her dog, in town with her girlfriends, or attending Wawa Baptist Church.

She will forever be missed by everyone that knew her.

A celebration of life for family and friends will be held on Saturday, May 30 at 11:00 am at Pioneer Ridge in the third-floor auditorium. Special thanks to the amazing caretakers at Pioneer Ridge, specifically Monarch Manor for their love and support. Any donations may be made to Helping Hands Auxiliary at helpinghandsridge.org Charitable Business #: 890560642.

Condolences may be made through www.nwfainc.com