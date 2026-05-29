CH-148 Cyclone stops by Wawa

On Sunday, a CH-148 Cyclone landed in Wawa in order to fuel up on its way west.
The Cyclone is the replacement for the Sea King. Despite delays in supply chain, production and technical issues, the Cyclone offers capabilities that are “an order of magnitude better,” including sonar, sonobuoy processing, and imaging radar for the Canadian Forces.
This aircraft was coming from Nova Scotia and is headed to British Columbia.
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