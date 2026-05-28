Thursday Morning News – May 28

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. Becoming sunny this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 22. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 6.
News Tidbits:
- Soccer is happening at the MMCC Field today. MHS & Saint-Joseph Girl’s Soccer team the Chevikes will be playing at 9:30 a.m. against Kenora and again at 3:30. The third game if needed will be tomorrow at 9:30 a.m.
- Marathon has a new food choice. If you are passing through, you can get pizza at the 241 Pizza. They are celebrating their grand opening today!
- More than 350 students from CSC Nouvelon’s nine secondary schools will be receiving their OSSD between June 3 and June 24, 2026. Since its founding in 1998, CSC Nouvelon has awarded more than 11,350 secondary school diplomas, holding the highest five-year graduation rate in all school boards operating in Northern Ontario.
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