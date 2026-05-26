Between the Covers – May 26

Wednesday, May 27th is Music Night with James Smedley! We are so excited for May Music Night with James. This event is free and everyone is welcome. See you there.

Saturday Mahjong with Dave! May the 3oth is the next day scheduled with Dave but the table and tiles are available at any time! Watch for the June dates coming soon.

With your library card, you can now access Mango Languages free! Go to wawa.olsn.,then the resource tab and scroll down to Mango Languages. You must sign up first to set up your account and then proceed to the sign in page!

New Books on the 7- Day Shelf are “Paradox” by Douglas & Aletheia Preston, “Departure” by Julian Barnes, “The Faith of Beasts” by James S. A. Corey and “A Woman’s Place” by Danielle Steel!

En Français, nous avons “Les enquêtes de milady-les crimes de l’horoscope” par Maxime Fontaine.

Staff Pick of the Week is “The War We Won Apart”, by Nahlah Ayed. From Goodreads 4.09.

Love, betrayal, and a secret the untold story of two elite agents, one Canadian, one British, who became one of the most decorated couples of WWII.

On opposite sides of the pond, Sonia Butt, an adventurous young British woman, and Guy d’Artois, a French-Canadian soldier and thunderstorm of a man, are preparing for war.

From different worlds, their lives first intersect during clandestine training to become agents with Winston Churchill’s secret army, the Special Operations Executive. As the world’s deadliest conflict to date unfolds, Sonia and Guy learn how to parachute into enemy territory, how to kill, blow up rail lines, and eventually . . . how to love each other. But not long after their hasty marriage, their love is tested by separation, by a titanic invasion—and by indiscretion.

Writing in vivid, heart-stopping prose, Ayed follows Sonia as she plunges into Nazi-occupied France and slinks into black market restaurants to throw off occupying Nazi forces, while at the same time participating in sabotage operations against them; and as Guy, in another corner of France, trains hundreds into a resistance army.

Reconstructed from hours of unpublished interviews and hundreds of archival and personal documents, the story Ayed tells is about the ravaging costs of war paid for disproportionately by the young. But more than anything, The War We Won Apart is a story about two secret agents who were supposed to land in enemy territory together but were fated to fight the war apart.

After School Clubs – Join us for more After School fun. Children aged 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Parents of returning participants, please update your children’s registration. New participants are asked to fill in a registration form. For the month of May:

Tuesday is Craft and Story Club,

Wednesday is Drawing Club,

Thursday is Clay Club and

Friday is Game Club.

Fun, social, literacy and learning, it all happens during the Wawa Public Library After School Program.

Dungeons & Dragons – Eric is your Dungeon Master and will coordinate the play of a variety of paper & pen tabletop games! Please note that the tabletop game may be a variation of D&D. Ages 13 and up are welcome.

Senior’s Corner – Any seniors interested in joining our Knitting Connections please drop by the library for more information. We are currently knitting for the Wawa Goose Seniors Centre. We will be knitting slippers for members to wear in the new location. We have a large selection of large print books and audio books for seniors and anyone else with sight issues.

If you are a senior who is unable to get out, the library offers a Senior’s Shut-in Program. We will deliver library materials to patrons living in the Wawa area. For more information, please call the library at 705-856-2244 ext. 290 or 291.

If you are just looking for a safe, warm place to go for a social activity, the library is the place to go. We have very comfortable seating available in a lovely, active environment. Limited space available.

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – Registration forms for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library can be filled out at the Wawa Public Library. This amazing program is coordinated by Cathy Cannon and sponsored by the Rotary Club of Wawa and provides free monthly books for children 0-5 years old. What a way to start building a library for your child and instilling the love of reading right from the start.