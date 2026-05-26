PM Carney speaks with President of Israel Isaac Herzog

May 25, 2026

Ottawa, Ontario

Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, spoke with the President of Israel, Isaac Herzog.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the appalling treatment of civilians, including Canadian citizens, aboard the Gaza-bound flotilla was unacceptable, and he called for an independent investigation. He strongly condemned comments made by Israel’s Minister of Public Security, Itamar Ben‑Gvir, and emphasised that the protection of all civilians and respect for human dignity must be upheld everywhere, at all times.

The Prime Minister underscored Canada’s unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution – an independent, viable, and sovereign State of Palestine living side by side with the State of Israel in peace and security.

During the conversation, Prime Minister Carney expressed Canada’s support for Israel’s security and its right to self‑defence in accordance with international law. In doing so, he stressed the imperative of protecting civilians and the civilian and energy infrastructure.

The leaders focused on the conflict in the Middle East. The Prime Minister underlined the imperative of de‑escalation in the region, the importance of a genuine resumption of dialogue among all parties, and the need to preserve stability in critical maritime corridors, including the Strait of Hormuz. He raised the crisis in Gaza, stating that the humanitarian situation remains catastrophic, and he called for the restoration of immediate and unimpeded access to aid. He also reaffirmed Canada’s opposition to illegal Israeli settlement expansion, settler violence in the West Bank, and violence against Palestinian civilians. On Lebanon, the leaders welcomed renewed efforts to advance dialogue. The Prime Minister expressed concern about the displacement of civilians and the resulting humanitarian crisis in southern Lebanon, and he noted that progress toward a vision of peace and stability must remain the clear, shared objective.

The leaders discussed the devastating resurgence of antisemitism around the world. The Prime Minister outlined Canada’s work through legislation and community safety funding to counter hate, to confront antisemitism with the full force of the law, and to protect Jewish communities.

The leaders agreed to remain in close contact.