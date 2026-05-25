Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 24

Northeast Region (May 24):
- There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region today.
Northeast Region (May 23):
- Timmins 2 (TIM002) was located approx. 4 km north of Kenogami Lake and east of Hwy 11. The fire was 0.5 hectares in size and is now out.
- Chapleau 1 (CHA001) is located west of Hwy 129 at Chub Lake. The fire is 0.5 hectares in size and is under control.
Northwest Region (May 24):
- No new fires were confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of May 24 . At the time of this update there is 1 active fire in the Northwest Region. The fire is under control.
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