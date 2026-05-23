Manitouwadge OPP – Arrest made and Suspected Cocaine, firearm, and cash seized

A drug trafficking investigation in the Town of Manitouwadge has concluded resulting in two individuals facing drug trafficking and weapons charges and illicit substances being removed from our streets.

On Thursday, May 21, 2026, members of the Manitouwadge Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) executed a search warrant at a residence in Manitouwadge, with assistance of CSCU members from Thunder Bay, Nipigon, Marathon, uniformed members of the OPP Marathon and Manitouwadge Detachments and members of the Organized Crime Enforcement Bureau (OCEB).

Investigators seized a quantity of suspected cocaine, a firearm, cash, and a digital scale.

As a result of the investigation, Mathieu REGIS, 29 years old of Manitouwadge, and Cody STAFFORD, 29 years old of Manitouwadge, were arrested and charged with the following offences:

Possession of a Schedule 1 Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking

Careless Storage of a Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm

Both accused parties were released with a court date of September 9, 2026 at Manitouwadge Federal Court.

If anyone has information about this or any other drug trafficking investigation, they can contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. If you want to remain anonymous you can always utilize Crime Stoppers at www.tipshelp.com or by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).