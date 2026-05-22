Breaking News

Friday Morning News – May 22

Weather: Frost Warning

  • Today – Sunny. Wind up to 15 km/h. High 18. Wind chill minus 4 this morning. UV index 6 or high.
  • Tonight – Clear. Wind becoming southeast 20 km/h before morning. Low 6.

News Tidbits:

  • Chapleau residents will be getting ready today for the community spring cleanup featuring free tipping at their landfill site
  • Drag race enthusiasts will be glad to hear that work has started on extending the concrete launch pad at the Terrace Bay airport. An additional 50 feet of launch pad is being added on both sides.
Brenda Stockton
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