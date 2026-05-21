East Algoma OPP – Impaired driver arrested after traffic complaint

On Friday, May 15, 2026, at approximately 7:15 a.m., members of the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a traffic complaint involving a possible impaired driver on Village Road East in the community of Serpent River First Nation.

Prior to police arrival, the suspect vehicle had left the area. Police later received an updated location from the complainant indicating the vehicle had been observed on Sulfur Circle. While en route, officers observed the vehicle travelling in the opposite direction on Walkhouse Bay Road.

When police activated their emergency lights, the vehicle accelerated at a high rate of speed. A short time later, officers located the vehicle parked in a driveway on Rio Subdivision with the driver still behind the wheel. The driver was subsequently arrested.

The driver, Collin DAY, 37 years old of Serpent River First Nation was charged with:

Operation while prohibited under the Criminal Code

Driving while under suspension

Disobey stop sign

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on July 2, 2026.

The vehicle was towed and impounded for 45 days.