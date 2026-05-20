Wednesday Morning News – May 20th

Weather:
- Today – Cloudy. Wind northwest 20 km/h becoming light early this morning. High 6. Wind chill -7 this morning. UV index 5 or moderate.
- Tonight – Clear. Fog patches developing overnight. Low -1 with frost.
News Tidbits:
- Hearthwarming to read of Alamos Gold’s generous donation to Hope Air. Hope Air has volunteer pilots and a commercial program that help people with medical travel. In 2025, Hope Air supported more than 2,900 medical travel arrangements across Ontario.
- It is interesting to read that Algoma Steel is talking of reopening No. 6 blast furnace (commissioned in 1953). Scrap metal is a normal feed for an Electric Arc Furnace, as is direct reduced iron (DRI), hot briquetted iron (HBI) and pig iron. The feed stock can be manipulated to shape the chemical specification of resulting steel. For many years, the Algoma Ore Division (mining and sintering of ore) supplied the blast furnaces in the Sault until high costs closed AOD in 1998.
- Doug Ford posted yesterday, “From June 11 to July 19, bars and restaurants across Ontario will be able to extend alcohol service hours until 4 a.m. so fans can come together, cheer on Canada and celebrate the FIFA World Cup 2026™, no matter what time the game is on.”
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