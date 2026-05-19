Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – May 18

Northeast Region:

There are no active wildland fires in the Northeast Region.

10 FireRanger crews from the Northeast Region have been deployed to assist with the wildland fire situation in Northwest Ontario.

Northwest Region:

Updated: May 18, 2026 at 6:10 p.m. Central Daylight Time ( CDT )

No new fires have been confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of May 18.

At the time of this update there are 5 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region – 1 fire is not under control, 1 fire is being held and 3 fires are under control. A total of 4 fires have been called ‘out’ in the past 24 hours.

One new fire was confirmed during the evening hours of May 17 following the previous update:

Thunder Bay 11 (THU011) was located near Sunshine Creek Rd, approximately 6.6 kilometres northwest of Sistonen’s Corners. The 0.4 hectare fire has been called out.

Fires of note

Dryden 11 (DRY011)

Dryden 11 is located north of Ignace on the east side of Sandbar Lake.

The fire remains at 150.3 hectares in size and is classified as not under control.

FireRanger crews continue to make progress on suppression efforts.

Fort Frances 4 (FOR004)

Fort Frances 4 is located south of Highway 11 near Factor Lake.

The fire is now under control at 10.0 hectares.

FireRanger crews continue to make progress with suppression efforts.

Restrictions in effect

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services has been advised that as recommended by the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District, nn Implementation Order is now in effect for the purposes of public safety and/or effectual fire suppression, for areas near Fort Frances 4 Under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-01 declared on May 16, 2026.

All travel and use of Factor Lake Road is prohibited unless authorized by a permit to engage in specific activities issued by the Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District of the Ministry of Natural Resources. Shoreline access of Factor Lake is prohibited.

Review the Implementation Order map here

This Order is in effect at 20:00 Central Daylight Time on May 16, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

For travel permit information, please call 807-324-0012.

Fort Frances 5 (FOR005)

Fort Frances 5 is located near the southeast side of Little Turtle Lake near Mine Centre.

The fire is currently being held at 14.9 hectares.

FireRanger crews continue to make progress with suppression efforts.

Restrictions in effect

Aviation, Forest Fire and Emergency Services has been advised that as recommended by the Ministry of Natural Resources’ Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District, an Implementation Order is now in effect for the purposes of public safety and/or effectual fire suppression, for areas near Fort Frances 5 Under the Emergency Area Order EAO 2026-01 declared on May 16, 2026.

All travel and use of King Street in Mine Centre is prohibited unless authorized by a permit to engage in specific activities issued by the Dryden Fort Frances Atikokan District of the Ministry of Natural Resources. Shoreline access of Little Turtle Lake is prohibited.

Review the Implementation Order map here

This Order is in effect at 20:00 Central Daylight Time on May 16, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

For travel permit information, please call 807-324-0012.

Fort Frances 7 (FOR007)

Fort Frances 7 is located near Naicatchewenin (Northwest Bay) First Nation .

The fire has been remapped to 9.3 hectares and is now under control.

FireRanger crews continue to make good progress working alongside the local fire team.

Fort Frances 8 (FOR008)