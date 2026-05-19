Northwestern Ontario Writer’s Workshop (NOWW) – LitFest 2026

Northwestern Ontario Writer’s Workshop (NOWW) is pleased to celebrate all things literary this weekend (May 22/23) at LitFest 2026 along with award-winning author Waubgeshig Rice!

“NOWW is thrilled to be running our 28th LitFest,” says NOWW president Alex Marino. “With Waubgeshig Rice as our keynote speaker, our 3rd Book Fair/Literary Market, 3 wriVng workshops, a public reading, and our Literary Awards Partyand Gala Dinner, it’s a very full weekend!

As an author and journalist from Wasauksing First Nation, Rice has written four books, most notably the bestselling novel Moon of the Crusted Snow (2018), and its sequel, Moon of the Turning Leaves (2023). He graduated from the journalism program at Toronto Metropolitan University in 2002 and spent most of his journalism career with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation as a video journalist and radio host.

Rice will join NOWW for a public reading at Definitely Superior Art Gallery on Friday May 22, from 6:30pm-8:30pm. On Saturday May 23, the Book Fair and Literary Market will run from 10:00am – 4:00pm in the Galileo Room of the Italian Cultural Centre, with 20+ local authors, crafters and booksellers. There will be three workshops that day (details on the website) and the festival will conclude with the 2026 Literary Awards Party and Gala Dinner that night.

“The wriVng scene is booming in Northwestern Ontario,” says Marino. “So if you’re interested in reading, wriVng, or both, NOWW welcomes you to pop in and see how we can help support you in your literary journey!”