As interest in data centers continues to grow across the Great Lakes region, questions about water use, review standards, the role of the Great Lakes Compact, and the importance of its terms continue to shape public discussion. Join this free webinar for a practical, nonpartisan conversation about data center developers’ perspectives, stakeholder concerns, the challenges States face, and the relevance of the Great Lakes-St. Lawrence River Basin Water Resources Compact

Peter Annin, author of The Great Lakes Water Wars and Executive Director of the Burke Center for Ecosystem Research, will moderate a free panel discussion with experts from Alliance for the Great Lakes, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers, Microsoft Corporation, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.

The virtual panel will take place on Tuesday, May 26, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET.

Whether you work in government, policy, media, industry, advocacy, or regional planning, this webinar will help you better understand the water policy context surrounding data center development in the Great Lakes watershed.

Topic: Data Centers, Water Use and the Great Lakes Compact

Format: Panel discussion and live audience Q&A moderated by Peter Annin

Date: Tuesday, May 26, 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. ET

Location: Webinar

Register: Reserve your spot by Friday, May 22 by registering at https://events.teams.microsoft.com/event/c5cde0e8-b8a7-4a7f-a02e-ab5fb8b8af53@aae478b6-e0ab-443d-bafb-1f1358f6696f

The panelists are:

Adam Freihoefer, Water Use Section Manager, Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources

Peter Johnson, Deputy Director, Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors and Premiers and Secretary, Great Lakes St. Lawrence River Basin Water Resources Compact

Jonathan Noble, Senior Director, Infrastructure Government Affairs, Microsoft Corporation

Helena Volzer, Senior Source Water Policy Manager, Alliance for the Great Lakes

About the program:

Although this program is hosted by the Great Lakes St. Lawrence Governors & Premiers (GSGP), Peter Annin maintains editorial control over the webinar discussion and will not provide panelists with questions in advance. Neither GSGP nor the Great Lakes Compact Council influences the discussion content. This program is intended as a nonpartisan, non-advocacy forum for elected officials, government agencies, news media, and interested stakeholders. The panel discussion portion of the webinar will be recorded and made available publicly; the live audience Q&A session will not be recorded or shared publicly.