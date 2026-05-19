Breaking News

Tuesday Morning News – May 19

Weather:

  • Today – Rain ending this afternoon then cloudy with 40% chance of showers. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Amount 10 to 20 mm. Wind becoming south 20 km/h this morning. High 10 with temperature falling to 4 this afternoon.
  • Tonight – Cloudy. 40% chance of showers or drizzle this evening. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low -1. Wind chill -6 overnight.

News Tidbits:

  • On May 16th in the Sault, a report of a person having been stabbed inside a residence at a multi-unit residential building was received. Officers arrested 29-year-old Marina Turco and charged them with second degree murder.
Brenda Stockton
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