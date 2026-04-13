KILLINS, Mealine

Passed away peacefully at the Lady Dunn Hospital with her family by her side on Thursday April 9, 2026 at the age of 77 years.

Beloved wife of Ken for 57 years. Cherished mother of Ken Jr., Scott and Sherri (Ron). Proud grandmother of Samarah (Steve), Ryker, Brycen, Trenten. Great grandmother of Jackson, James and Everly. Dear daughter of Lillian and Steven Spacklin. Dear sister of late Steven Spracklin (late Francis), Margaret Lahey (late Norm), late Elsie Drover (Gord), late Mary Spracklin (late Clate), Tom Spracklin (late Barb), and Lillian Pardy. Daughter-in-law of the late Irma and Jim Killins. Sister-in-law of Keith Killins (Lorraine), Kelly Killins, Kathy Killins (Jim). Aunt of many nieces and nephews.

At Mealine’s request, there will be no services at this time. Cremation took place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

If so desired, memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the Kerry Funeral Home, Wawa,