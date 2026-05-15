Breaking News

Friday Morning News – May 15

Weather:

  • Today – A mix of sun and cloud. A few showers beginning early this morning and ending near noon. Clearing this afternoon. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light late this morning. Wind becoming south 30 gusting to 60 this afternoon. High 13. UV index 5 or moderate.
  • Tonight – A few clouds. Increasing cloudiness late this evening. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light this evening. Low 9.

Newss Tidbits:

  • Golf is starting! Today, you can tee off for the first time of the 2026 season. Ladies Night is Wednesday at 5 p.m. and Men’s Night is Thursday, May 21st.

 

Brenda Stockton
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