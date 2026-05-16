Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon. Fog patches dissipating near noon. Wind southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40. High 13. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight –
Cloudy with 30% chance of showers early this evening then partly cloudy. Wind becoming northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40 late this evening. Low plus 4.
News Tidbits:
- Hwy 101 Gas Bar is now open for gas, no diesel yet.
- NOHFC is providing funding for two manufacturing businesses in Kapuskasing.
- Braze Metalworks, a custom metal product manufacturing company, is receiving $200,000 in NOHFC funding to purchase equipment. Braze Metalworks provides custom fabrication and powder coating services to the outdoor living and powersports sectors.
- Northern Truss, a manufacturer of residential and commercial wood structures, is receiving $126,151 in NOHFC funding to complete facility improvements and update equipment used in its manufacturing process. Northern Truss will be able to modernize its truss production line, improving quality control and increasing productivity and efficiency.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Saturday Morning News – May 17 - May 16, 2026
- Friday Morning News – May 15 - May 15, 2026
- Thursday Morning News – May 14 - May 14, 2026