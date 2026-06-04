Northeast Forest Fire Region Update – as of 21:25 June 3

Northeast Region:

There were 6 wildland fires confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Sudbury 7 (SUD007) was 0.1 hectares and is now out. This fire was located on the west side of Graveyard Lake.

was 0.1 hectares and is now out. This fire was located on the west side of Graveyard Lake. Sudbury 8 (SUD008) is a 30 hectare fire located less than a kilometre east of Shank Lake. This fire is not under control.

is a 30 hectare fire located less than a kilometre east of Shank Lake. This fire is not under control. Sudbury 9 (SUD009) is 0.1 hectares in size and located on the north shore of Lac Barbotte. This fire is not under control.

is 0.1 hectares in size and located on the north shore of Lac Barbotte. This fire is not under control. North Bay 14 (NOR014) was 0.4 hectares and located east of Kiosk Road near the Amable Du Fond River. This fire is out.

was 0.4 hectares and located east of Kiosk Road near the Amable Du Fond River. This fire is out. Timmins 11 (TIM011) is a 4 hectare fire located on the northwest side of Monocle Lake and south of the Larder Lake Station Road. This fire is being held.

is a 4 hectare fire located on the northwest side of Monocle Lake and south of the Larder Lake Station Road. This fire is being held. Haliburton 20 (HAL020) is a 0.1 hectare fire and located east of Joe Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park. This fire is out.

is a 0.1 hectare fire and located east of Joe Lake in Algonquin Provincial Park. This fire is out. Cochrane 5 (COC005) is a 135 hectare fire located near the Peawanuck Airport. This fire is not under control.

At the time of this update, there are 8 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of those fires, 4 are not under control, 3 are being held, and 1 is under control.

Fire of Note

Timmins 9 (TIM009) has been remapped at 1100 hectares in size after an increase in fire behaviour this afternoon. This fire is not under control. Nine Ontario FireRanger crews are assigned to this wildland fire. Aerial fire suppression was ongoing throughout the afternoon and early evening.

Restrictions in place in the area of Timmins 9

The Ministry of Natural Resources’ Timmins -Kirkland Lake District has invoked an Implementation Order now in effect for the purposes of public safety and fire suppression, for areas near TIM-009, under the Emergency Area Order ( EAO ) 2026-003 declared on June 2, 2026.

All travel and use of the Gogama Unit Road starting from Highway 144 ( UTM 17T 445914 E 5284849 N ) northbound to the Crothers Road intersection (UTM 17T 434711 E 5315737 N ) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order ( IO ) map within the Emergency Area Order ( EAO ), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources ( MNR ).

17T 445914 5284849 ) northbound to the Crothers Road intersection (UTM 17T 434711 5315737 ) as outlined in the attached Implementation Order ( ) map within the Emergency Area Order ( ), is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District Ministry of Natural Resources ( ). All travel and use of the Upper Kasasaway Lake access road off Gogama Unit Road ( UTM 17T 434897 E 5315321 N ) as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 434897 5315321 ) as outlined in the attached map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the trail located behind the Old Vagabond restaurant ( UTM 17T 445147 E 5283405 N ) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

17T 445147 5283405 ) leading to the Gogama Unit Road as outlined in the attached map within the , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District . All travel and use of the Kenetogami Lake Road from Highway 144 ( UTM 17T 449943 E 5288410 N ) north to the Hazen Lake intersection ( UTM 17T 452736 E 5303404 N ) as outlined in the IO map within the EAO , is prohibited unless authorized by an Exemption Permit issued by the Timmins – Kirkland Lake District MNR .

This Order is in effect at 12:01 a.m Eastern Daylight Time on June 3, 2026 until such time as the order is revoked.

Northwest Region:

At the time of this update (June 3, 2026 at 6:05 p.m. CDT ), there are 12 active wildland fires in the Northwest Region. Of those fires, 3 are not under control, 3 fires are being held, 3 fires are under control, and 3 fires are being observed. Two fires were called out over the past 24 hours.

One new fire was confirmed in the Northwest Region by the early evening of June 3.

Nipigon 8 (NIP008) is located on an island on Raynar Lake, approximately 20 kilometres north of Longlac. The fire is being observed at 0.1 hectares in size.

One fire was confirmed during the evening hours of June 2, following the previous update.