Thursday Morning News – June 4

Weather:
- Today – Mainly sunny. Increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 20. UV index 8 or very high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 40% chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm. Low 12.
News Tidbits:
- Be careful driving and watch for wildlife not only at night but during broad daylight. The moose are out and about, and so are the bears. On two trips yesterday to Chapleau, the first trip I saw 15 moose and 3 bears. On the second trip there were 7 moose and 2 bears.
- Don’t forget the HydroOne Open House / BBQ this afternoon at the Legion
- Chapleau Elementary & Secondary School is holding their “Strengthening Our Next Generation” Pow Wow today Thursday, June 4th, hosted at the Chapleau Recreation Centre Arena in collaboration with all local schools and in partnership with the ADSB, BHFN, CCFN, and HSCDSB.
- From Spaceweather.com: “Sky watchers in Europe and North America might see auroras tonight (June 4-5) if, as expected, a Cannibal CME strikes Earth. The impact could spark strong (G3) geomagnetic storms with isolated periods of severe (G4) activity. During similar storms in the past, naked-eye auroras have been visible in more than 25 US states.”
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