Wednesday Morning News – August 5th

Weather:
- Today – Clearing this morning. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 20. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Clear. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Sad to hear that Lloyd Robertson died last night at the age 92, Born in Stratford, he began his career at CJCS at 17, continuing on at CBC for 22 years. He became the anchor of the National in 1970 covering the Quebec Crisis. Lloyd joined CTV National News in 1976, ending his broadcasts with the phrast “And that’s the kind of day it’s been.” He retired in 2011.
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