Free performances and award-winning artists highlight the 2026 Algoma Fall Festival

The Algoma Arts Festival Association announces the 54th Algoma Fall Festival, introducing Maada’ookiidaa – Gmiingwewzinaan, Aki-nwewewnan (Let’s Share Our Gifts – The Sounds and Voices of the Land), a new artistic initiative that celebrates Indigenous voices through music, visual arts, dance and storytelling while bringing together one of the Festival’s most ambitious and diverse seasons to date.

Presented by OLG, from October 8–27, 2026, the Festival features acclaimed Canadian artists Susan Aglukark, William Prince, Natalie MacMaster & Donnell Leahy & Family, Terra Lightfoot with Logan Staats, celebrated chef Shahir Massoud, family theatre, visual arts and extraordinary musical experiences from across Canada.

This year’s Festival also includes two free community performances: the award-winning family theatre production by Sault native Adam Proulx called How to Hug a Porcupine and Blue Winds Red Eyes, a dance performance with a story rooted in the teachings of the Medicine Wheel, ensuring audiences of all ages have opportunities to experience exceptional live performance.

Developed with the guidance of the Algoma Fall Festival’s Indigenous Advisory Group, Maada’ookiidaa will celebrate Indigenous music, visual arts, dance and storytelling through experiences rooted in sharing, healing, truth-telling and reconciliation. The initiative features performances by Susan Aglukark, William Prince, Terra Lightfoot with Logan Staats, the free community presentation of Blue Winds Red Eyes, and Shirley: An Indian Residential School Story, a powerful visual arts exhibition presented in partnership with the Art Gallery of Algoma. Together, these experiences invite audiences to listen, learn and celebrate the sounds and voices of the land.

A cornerstone of Maada’ookiidaa is Shirley: An Indian Residential School Story, an exhibition based on the acclaimed book by Shirley Horn and Joanne Robertson. The exhibition honours the experiences of Residential School Survivors while creating a welcoming space for learning, reflection and reconciliation through visual art and storytelling.

The Festival also continues its commitment to arts education through the Festival of Learning, connecting more than 5,000 students across Algoma with professional Canadian artists through performances, workshops and creative learning experiences. This year’s educational programming, generously supported by the Algoma District School Board, Huron Superior Catholic District School Board and Sault North Rotary includes How to Hug a Porcupine, Sharon Hampson, Norman Foote, and Chef Shahir Massoud, inspiring young people through meaningful artistic experiences both in schools and in the community.

“The Algoma Fall Festival has been bringing exceptional artists and audiences together for more than five decades, and this season marks an exciting new chapter,” said Heather Lang, President of the Algoma Arts Festival Association. “Maada’ookiidaa reflects our commitment to celebrating Indigenous voices while creating opportunities for sharing, learning and meaningful connection through the arts. We’re equally proud to offer free community performances alongside our ticketed events and to welcome more than 5,000 students through our Festival of Learning, ensuring that outstanding artistic experiences remain accessible to people of all ages throughout Algoma.”

With acclaimed Canadian artists, free community performances, transformative educational programming, and the launch of Maada’ookiidaa, the 54th Algoma Fall Festival invites audiences from across the region to experience a season of exceptional artistry, meaningful connection and unforgettable cultural experiences.

Tickets go on sale this morning, Tuesday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. For the complete Festival lineup and ticket information, visit www.algomafallfestival.com.