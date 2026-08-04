Today at LSPP – Tuesday, August 4th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
CULTURAL CONVERSATION: TIMBER THROUGH TIME – Lake Superior Provincial Park has a diversity of forest types, all with unique features. Indigenous peoples and settlers alike had methods for forest management. Join Aidan to explore how these two perspectives interweave and the impacts they had here in the park.
Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay
NATURE CONNECTION: COLOUR STUDY – Nature is bursting with incredible colours! Join Anahi and take a moment to pause, engage your senses, and explore the vibrant palette around you. Use the watercolours provided to complete your own colour study. All ages are welcome. No watercolour experience necessary!
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