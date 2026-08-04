NE Forest Fire Region Update – August 3

Updated: August 3, 2026 at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time ( EDT )

Five new wildland fires were confirmed in the Northeast Region today:

Cochrane 50 (COC050) is a 5 hectare fire located 27 kilometers east of Peawanuk. This fire is being observed.

is a 5 hectare fire located 27 kilometers east of Peawanuk. This fire is being observed. Cochrane 51 (COC051) is a 320 hectare fire located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Opinnagau River. This fire is being observed.

is a 320 hectare fire located approximately 20 kilometers northeast of the Opinnagau River. This fire is being observed. Cochrane 52 (COC052) is a 40 hectare fire located approximately 4 kilometers south of the Matateto River. This fire is being observed.

is a 40 hectare fire located approximately 4 kilometers south of the Matateto River. This fire is being observed. Cochrane 53 (COC053) is a 400 hectare fire located approximately 4 kilometers east of Missisa Lake. This fire is being observed.

is a 400 hectare fire located approximately 4 kilometers east of Missisa Lake. This fire is being observed. Cochrane 54 (COC054) is a 7 hectare fire located approximately 2 kilometers north of Wachi Creek. This fire is being observed.

There are currently 46 active wildland fires in the Northeast Region. Of these fires: 1 is being held, 6 are under control and 39 are being observed.