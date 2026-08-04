Tuesday Morning News – August 4

Weather:
- Today – Mainly cloudy. 60% chance of showers late this morning and this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this morning then light this afternoon. High 21. Humidex 26. UV index 6 or high.
- Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of showers early this evening with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches developing overnight. Low 10.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Bhavya Faldu of Thunder Bay who took home an incredible $2,772,840 in July’s Thunder Bay 50/50. The prize for August has already broke the 1 mil mark and is at $1,368,410. New for this month: Anyone purchasing a ticket at thunderbay5050.ca for August’s draw can choose to add an optional $2 donation in support of the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society Northwest Animal Centre. The donation is a voluntary add-on at checkout and is entirely separate from the lottery itself — ticket prices, odds, and the jackpot are unchanged. One hundred per cent of donations goes directly to the Northwest Animal Centre. As wildfires continue to affect communities across Northwestern Ontario, the Northwest Animal Centre has been providing emergency boarding for pets displaced by evacuations, distributing emergency pet food through hubs in Thunder Bay and Dryden, and delivering veterinary care to evacuated animals.
- Travellers will be glad to hear that WestJet and CUPE have reached a tentative agreement ending the current flight disruptions.
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