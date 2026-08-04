Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 30th

Week 11 – Sunny, 26*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score 1st Dan Szekely Mark Szekely Kevin Auger 30 2nd Paul Asselin (2pm) Gary Terris Billy Terris 30 3rd Paul Asselin (5:30pm) Gary Terris Billy Terris 30 2nd Flight Score 1st Cooper Kistemaker Cooper Moore McKenzie 32 2nd Max Simon Logan Dunham Jarett Asselin 32 3rd Brandon Case Anders Morden Noah Asselin 32 3rd Flight Score 1st Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Anders Morden 33 2nd Paul Bernath Shane Bukowski Gary Trudeau 33 3rd Monte White James Morden Joe McCoy 33 4th Flight Score 1st Tom Fahrer Monte White Chris Buckell 34 2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 34 3rd Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Dewey Mathias 34 5th Flight Score 1st Marc Desjardins Jon Dyer Damon Boylan 35 2nd Mojo Bernie Erechook Al MacDonald 35 3rd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Bill Matheson 35 6th Flight Score 1st Bill McGie Will Campbell Ken O’Connell 35 2nd Mark Szekely Kevin Auger Don Humphries 35 3rd Rob Vernier Karl Benstead Spare 36 7th Flight Score 1st Perry Kauk Greg Robinson Petar Kusic 36 2nd Butch Terris Wade Terris Paul Vachon 36 3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 36 8th Flight Score 1st Peter Moore Dave Hall Cooper Moore 36 2nd Lloyd Barstead (2pm) Jim Hechler Bob Stewart 37 3rd Jake Casavant Dan Houde Spare 37 9th Flight Score 1st Lloyd Barstead Jim Hechler Bob Stewart 37 2nd Ron Hale Ray McGregor Mike Cotterill 37 3rd Bill McGiee Will Campbell Ken O’Connell 37 10th Flight Score 1st Wayne Brooks Gary Mercier Glen Williams 38 2nd Dan White Kevin Thibodeau Shawn Gilbet 38 3rd Mike Hertz Justin Fletcher Spare 38

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin

Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell (Eagle)

Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Auger

Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Eric Mitrikas (Eagle)

Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dave Jennings

Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely

Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ryker Killins

Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Peter Moore

Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Lee Bryar

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Andre Champagne

Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dwayne McRae

$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jim Hechler

25’ Putt $600 – No Winner

Hole in One Prize $1,750 – No Winner