Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 30th

Week 11 – Sunny, 26*C.
Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.
Flight Winners:
|1st Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dan Szekely
|Mark Szekely
|Kevin Auger
|30
|2nd
|Paul Asselin (2pm)
|Gary Terris
|Billy Terris
|30
|3rd
|Paul Asselin (5:30pm)
|Gary Terris
|Billy Terris
|30
|2nd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Cooper Kistemaker
|Cooper Moore
|McKenzie
|32
|2nd
|Max Simon
|Logan Dunham
|Jarett Asselin
|32
|3rd
|Brandon Case
|Anders Morden
|Noah Asselin
|32
|3rd Flight
|Score
|1st
|Dylan Buckell
|Noah Asselin
|Anders Morden
|33
|2nd
|Paul Bernath
|Shane Bukowski
|Gary Trudeau
|33
|3rd
|Monte White
|James Morden
|Joe McCoy
|33
|4th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Tom Fahrer
|Monte White
|Chris Buckell
|34
|2nd
|Sandy Oliver
|Mario Casavant
|Larry Lynett
|34
|3rd
|Jeff Amos
|Christian Crossett
|Dewey Mathias
|34
|5th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Marc Desjardins
|Jon Dyer
|Damon Boylan
|35
|2nd
|Mojo
|Bernie Erechook
|Al MacDonald
|35
|3rd
|Mark McRae
|Rolly Lachapelle
|Bill Matheson
|35
|6th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Bill McGie
|Will Campbell
|Ken O’Connell
|35
|2nd
|Mark Szekely
|Kevin Auger
|Don Humphries
|35
|3rd
|Rob Vernier
|Karl Benstead
|Spare
|36
|7th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Perry Kauk
|Greg Robinson
|Petar Kusic
|36
|2nd
|Butch Terris
|Wade Terris
|Paul Vachon
|36
|3rd
|Steve Jozin
|Bill Carruthers
|Nick Alexopoulos
|36
|8th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Peter Moore
|Dave Hall
|Cooper Moore
|36
|2nd
|Lloyd Barstead (2pm)
|Jim Hechler
|Bob Stewart
|37
|3rd
|Jake Casavant
|Dan Houde
|Spare
|37
|9th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Lloyd Barstead
|Jim Hechler
|Bob Stewart
|37
|2nd
|Ron Hale
|Ray McGregor
|Mike Cotterill
|37
|3rd
|Bill McGiee
|Will Campbell
|Ken O’Connell
|37
|10th Flight
|Score
|1st
|Wayne Brooks
|Gary Mercier
|Glen Williams
|38
|2nd
|Dan White
|Kevin Thibodeau
|Shawn Gilbet
|38
|3rd
|Mike Hertz
|Justin Fletcher
|Spare
|38
Special Event Winners:
Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Auger
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Eric Mitrikas (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dave Jennings
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ryker Killins
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Peter Moore
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Lee Bryar
Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Andre Champagne
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski
$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dwayne McRae
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jim Hechler
25’ Putt $600 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,750 – No Winner
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