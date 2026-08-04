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Men’s Night Golf – Results of July 30th

Week 11 –  Sunny, 26*C.

Please only put one Team’s Score on a Scorecard and ensure it is totalled properly.

Flight Winners:

1st Flight Score
1st Dan Szekely Mark Szekely Kevin Auger 30
2nd Paul Asselin (2pm) Gary Terris Billy Terris 30
3rd Paul Asselin (5:30pm) Gary Terris Billy Terris 30
2nd Flight Score
1st Cooper Kistemaker Cooper Moore McKenzie 32
2nd Max Simon Logan Dunham Jarett Asselin 32
3rd Brandon Case Anders Morden Noah Asselin 32
3rd Flight Score
1st Dylan Buckell Noah Asselin Anders Morden 33
2nd Paul Bernath Shane Bukowski Gary Trudeau 33
3rd Monte White James Morden Joe McCoy 33
4th Flight Score
1st Tom Fahrer Monte White Chris Buckell 34
2nd Sandy Oliver Mario Casavant Larry Lynett 34
3rd Jeff Amos Christian Crossett Dewey Mathias 34
5th Flight Score
1st Marc Desjardins Jon Dyer Damon Boylan 35
2nd Mojo Bernie Erechook Al MacDonald 35
3rd Mark McRae Rolly Lachapelle Bill Matheson 35
6th Flight Score
1st Bill McGie Will Campbell Ken O’Connell 35
2nd Mark Szekely Kevin Auger Don Humphries 35
3rd Rob Vernier Karl Benstead Spare 36
7th Flight Score
1st Perry Kauk Greg Robinson Petar Kusic 36
2nd Butch Terris Wade Terris Paul Vachon 36
3rd Steve Jozin Bill Carruthers Nick Alexopoulos 36
8th Flight Score
1st Peter Moore Dave Hall Cooper Moore 36
2nd Lloyd Barstead (2pm) Jim Hechler Bob Stewart 37
3rd Jake Casavant Dan Houde Spare 37
9th Flight Score
1st Lloyd Barstead Jim Hechler Bob Stewart 37
2nd Ron Hale Ray McGregor Mike Cotterill 37
3rd Bill McGiee Will Campbell Ken O’Connell 37
10th Flight Score
1st Wayne Brooks Gary Mercier Glen Williams 38
2nd Dan White Kevin Thibodeau Shawn Gilbet 38
3rd Mike Hertz Justin Fletcher Spare 38

Special Event Winners:

Hole #1 – Closest to the Pin, North of 17 Pizza – Jarett Asselin
Hole #2 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Northern Lights Ford – Dylan Buckell (Eagle)
Hole #3 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Stretch Lumber – Kevin Auger
Hole #4 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Martel Customs – Eric Mitrikas (Eagle)
Hole # 5 – Closest to the Pin, $60 Forest & Land Control – Dave Jennings
Hole #6 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Voucher AJ’s Pizza – Mark Szekely
Hole #7 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Mission Motors – Ryker Killins
Hole #8 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Trans Canada Chrysler – Peter Moore
Hole #9 – Closest to the Pin, $30 Cash Wawa Motor Inn – Lee Bryar

Hole #5 Senior 65+ Longest Drive, $25 Cash MGC Board – Andre Champagne
Hole #8 Men’s Longest Drive, $25 Gift Certificate Canadian Tire Wawa – Shane Bukowski

$30 Cash Draw #1 – Dwayne McRae
$30 Cash Draw #2 – Jim Hechler

25’ Putt $600 – No Winner
Hole in One Prize $1,750 – No Winner

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