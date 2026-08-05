Today at LSPP – Wednesday, August 5th

Drop-in: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: LAKE SUPERIOR, A TALE OF FIRE AND ICE – Though they lie quietly, the rocks beneath our feet tell the story of the powerful natural forces that created Lake Superior and the dramatic landscape of the park we know today. Join Claire to explore Lake Superior’s exciting geologic past. Learn how Lake Superior came to be and discover the many ways the past has shaped the present.

Drop-in: 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM Visitor Centre, Agawa Bay

MEET THE NATURALIST: THE LYNX AND THE HARE – It’s an eat or get eaten world out there! Join Terra to learn about the fascinating predator-prey dynamic of the Canada Lynx and the Snowshoe Hare – two experts in surviving the harsh environment along Lake Superior’s shores.