Algoma Fibre to Fabric Festival Returns for 4th Year Celebrating Local Fibre Heritage, Creativity, & Community

The Algoma Fibre to Fabric Festival is back for its 4th year, with more vendors, new workshops, live demonstrations, and activities for all ages. This community event is open to all and takes place on Saturday, August 8, from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Johnson Township Community Centre in Desbarats, Ontario, right next to the Johnson Farmers’ Market.

Festival entry is by donation at the door.

Event Highlights Include:

Fibre Festival Market featuring vendors from across Ontario, including local farmers, fibre producers, dyers, crafters, and artists.

Interested in joining one of the workshops? Register online now for Yarn Dyeing, Pine Needle Basket Weaving, Handspinning on a Drop Spindle, Filet Crochet, Handsewing Elbow Patches, and English Paper Piecing.

Free all-day drop-in “Communi-Bee” with Thinking Rock Community Arts.

Live demonstrations throughout the market including our Natural Dye booth, Algoma Weaver’s Guild, basket weaving, handspinning, knitting machines, crochet demos and more.

A Kids’ Zone with free hands-on fibre crafts to learn about fibre and take home a keepsake.

An Open Crafting Circle where visitors are encouraged to bring their own projects and connect with fellow makers, or use materials supplied to work on a scarf (pattern provided!).

Live animals on site, including alpacas from Meadowview Alpaca Farm and sheep from Birchgrove Farms.

Door prizes donated by participating vendors – each visitor receives a ballot upon entry.

“Whether you’re a longtime fibre enthusiast, or just looking for something interesting to do this Saturday, this event offers something for everyone of all experience levels!. Visitors can explore hands-on demonstrations, discover traditional and modern fibre arts, connect with local makers, and be inspired by the incredible fibre-to-fabric community here in Algoma,” says Ashleigh Sauvé of Shabby Motley Handcraft.

This year’s festival is brought to you by organizing partners Birchgrove Farms, AlpacaSocks.ca, Johnson Farmers’ Market, and Shabby Motley Handcraft, and proudly supported by Gold Sponsors: The Creative Basket, Northern Skies Resort, Jeff Dixon Visual Artist, Decks Out Back, and The Copper Bean.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, August 8, 2026

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Johnson Township Community Centre, 1 Cameron Ave, Desbarats, ON

Admission: By donation

More info & workshop registration: www.algomafibretofabricfestival.ca