Schreiber OPP – Multiple Charges Laid after Driver fails to stop for Officers

The Schreiber Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has laid multiple charges after a vehicle failed to stop for police.

On Tuesday June 2, 2026 at approximately 10:30 a.m. an officer was conducting traffic enforcement when a 2020 BMW 4XG was observed to be travelling at 138km/hr on Highway 17, in Wiggins Township. The vehicle failed to stop, evading police by driving down Mountain Bay Road – a secondary dead-end road. Officers contained the area by using their patrol vehicles to partially block the road and used a tire deflation device to prevent the vehicle from escaping, officers then moved in to affect an arrest.

A short time later the vehicle and driver was located, the male driver Hamza AFTAB, 22 years of age from Brampton, Ontario was charged for the following offences;

Flight from Peace Officer – Criminal Code 320.17

Speeding – Highway Traffic Act 128

Driver fail to surrender licence – Highway Traffic Act 33(1)

Drive motor vehicle, fail to display two plates – Highway Traffic Act 7(1)(b)(i)

The same vehicle was involved in a fail to stop in the Halton Region and the accused was wanted on warrants in the same jurisdiction.

The accused has been held in custody and will appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on June 3, 2026