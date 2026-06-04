Timmins (Thursday, June 4th at 9:29 a.m.)

Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands ( )

Espanola (June 3rd, 2026)

Espanola

Effective immediately, the lighting of fires in all areas and boundaries of the Town of Espanola is prohibited. During a total fire ban no person shall light, or allow to remain alight, any fire in an open area, any outdoor incinerator or any cooking fire or device other than a gas barbecue or cooker.

All fire permits in the fire ban area are suspended for the duration of the ban.

This prohibited fire ban will remain in force until revoked by further notice. Area residents and visitors are reminded to be especially vigilant, in particular in or near forested areas.

For more information contact: Jamie Ramsay, Regional Fire Chief Town of Espanola P (705) 869-3888

Espanola

Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands

Due to extremely dry conditions and an increased risk of wildfires, Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands has enacted a fire ban.

Fire bans are issued to inform citizens of conditions that pose a high fire risk and the potential danger caused by open fires.

Open burning is prohibited during fire bans.

Timmins – Thursday, June 4th at 9:29 a.m.

The Timmins Fire Department has issued a city-wide FULL FIRE BAN effective immediately.

This means NO open fires are permitted within city-limits until further notice. All burning permits have been suspended and Service Timmins is not selling burning permits at this time.

This means: NO campfires

NO burning in outdoor fireplaces

NO burning in outdoor fire pits

NO incinerator burning

NO brush or slash pile burning

Any person setting an open-air fire will be responsible and liable for costs and possible fine.

Propane-fueled fire pits and propane or natural gas barbecues are permitted and may continue to be used with caution.

It’s hot out, there is a lack of precipitation, and extreme dry conditions. Please cooperate and stay safe.

Temiskaming