Timmins (Thursday, June 4th at 9:29 a.m.)
Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands (June 04, 2026, 10:11 AM)
Espanola (June 3rd, 2026)
Espanola
Effective immediately, the lighting of fires in all areas and boundaries of the Town of Espanola is prohibited. During a total fire ban no person shall light, or allow to remain alight, any fire in an open area, any outdoor incinerator or any cooking fire or device other than a gas barbecue or cooker.
All fire permits in the fire ban area are suspended for the duration of the ban.
This prohibited fire ban will remain in force until revoked by further notice. Area residents and visitors are reminded to be especially vigilant, in particular in or near forested areas.
For more information contact:
Jamie Ramsay, Regional Fire Chief
Town of Espanola
P (705) 869-3888
Espanola
Due to extremely dry conditions and an increased risk of wildfires, Town of Northeastern Manitoulin and the Islands has enacted a fire ban.
Fire bans are issued to inform citizens of conditions that pose a high fire risk and the potential danger caused by open fires.
Open burning is prohibited during fire bans.
Timmins – Thursday, June 4th at 9:29 a.m.
The Timmins Fire Department has issued a city-wide FULL FIRE BAN effective immediately.
This means NO open fires are permitted within city-limits until further notice. All burning permits have been suspended and Service Timmins is not selling burning permits at this time.
This means:
- NO campfires
- NO burning in outdoor fireplaces
- NO burning in outdoor fire pits
- NO incinerator burning
- NO brush or slash pile burning
Any person setting an open-air fire will be responsible and liable for costs and possible fine.
Propane-fueled fire pits and propane or natural gas barbecues are permitted and may continue to be used with caution.
It’s hot out, there is a lack of precipitation, and extreme dry conditions. Please cooperate and stay safe.
Temiskaming
Residents are advised that a Fire Ban has now been implemented in several communities across the Temiskaming area due to current fire conditions.
Affected municipalities and townships include:
- City of Temiskaming Shores
- Harris Township
- Temagami
- Coleman Township
- Cobalt
- Latchford
- Charlton Township
- Dack Township
- Chamberlain Township
All burning permits are suspended. All open-air fires are prohibited until further notice. This includes campfires, brush burning, burn barrels, and any other open-air burning activities.
Officials are asking everyone to do their part to help reduce the risk of wildfires by following the ban and reporting any signs of smoke or fire immediately.
Stay safe and help protect our forests, communities, and emergency responders.
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