Sault Ste. Marie – Open-Air Burning Ban

Effective as of immediately, on July 16th, 2026, and until further notice, an Open-Air Burning ban for the municipality of Sault Ste. Marie, ON has been implemented. All Open-Air Burning within the municipality of Sault Ste. Marie is temporarily banned.

During this ban, Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services will not be renewing or issuing permits. Any individual burning during the effective ban will be subject to penalty.

Certified natural gas and propane firepits, fire tables, and fireplaces do not require a permit, and are permitted for use.

For more information with respect to Open-Air Burning in Sault Ste. Marie, please contact Sault Ste. Marie Fire Services at 705-949-3333 or visit www.saultstemarie.ca/BurnPermits