Township of Gillies – State of Emergency

Issued on Wednesday, July 15, 2026 9:09 PM EDT by Township of Gillies

The active fire located within 1 km of the Township of Gillies border, combined with the extreme fire danger in Northwestern Ontario, could require a response beyond the Township’s capacity and pose a major threat to life and property.

Due to these reasons the Township of Gillies has declared an emergency in accordance with the Emergency Management and Civil Protection Act.

Although at this time the situation does not pose immediate threat, we want to use this opportunity for the public to be prepared should the circumstances change.

Daily updates will be provided.