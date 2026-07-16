Goulais Fire – Total Fire Ban in Effect

T he Goulais Fire Department has issued a Total Fire Ban. The Ban has been implemented by the Fire Chief under the Authority of the Office of the Fire Marshall (O.F.M.).

Effective Wednesday, July 15th, 2026 the Goulais Fire & Rescue response area including:

Goulais River,

Searchmont

Batchawana Bay

Ranger Lake

Montreal River

This is NOT a Ministry of Natural Resources Restricted Fire Zone. This is a locally implemented Total Fire Ban based on current conditions within our response area.