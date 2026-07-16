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Strawberry Tea at the Legion today!

Some very yummy, ripe and juicy, strawberries from Algoma Highlands Wild Blueberry Farm and Winery will be served at today’s Legion Ladies Strawberry Tea.

The ladies will be serving a slice of cake, topped with strawberries and whipping cream from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Legion Hall for $8. Take out and delivery is available, just call 856-9832, 856-2152 or 856-7203.

Brenda
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