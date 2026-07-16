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Heavenly Spices brand Garlic Powder Recalled

Heavenly Spices brand Garlic Powder has been recalled due to Bacillus cereus. It is a 70g plastic bottle with UPC 6 67888 50634 7, Codes BB: 2029 JAN 30, GP 30ZV PIT.

Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product. This product is sold at Dollarama.

Brenda
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