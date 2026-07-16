Gull Bay First Nation Update – July 16

July 16th – 9 a.m. update

Another day filled with smoky skies here in Thunder Bay, but our hope is that the right conversations are finally occurring at the higher level to assist KZA members in the administration their needs.

We continue to work very closely with Loome (evacuation specialists) who is working with the provincial emergency operation centre and finally received the directive to proceed with many of the ‘usual requirements’ associated with evacuation. Their hard-working team of three has been expanded to seven overnight and we are most appreciative for their efforts and their professionalism. Miigwetch!

Breakfast runs from 7 to 9 this morning at the main cafeteria as well lunch from 1130-2 and dinner from from 5-7pm.

Many thanks to the staff at the cafeteria who certainly could have denied working the optional overtime, but have been consistently showing up to provide a quality product for the members of KZA. Chi-Miigwetch!

To maintain the delicate and critical operation of community infrastructure (specifically the water treatment plant and its ability to assure water pressure throughout the system), we are requesting that no further trips are made into KZA by members to set up sprinklers or leave hoses running at homes. Adjustments have been made overnight to address the increase and constant water needs that these devices placed on the system as a whole. Those members who remain within the community are reminded that they are not to tamper with hydrant equipment. When you do so, you have the potential to negatively impact the water system as a whole by introducing contaminants. Please cease in carrying out both activities.

As people are experiencing, Evacuation is not a ‘sexy’ exercise. It is awkward and it is certainly not what we see or hear of the misinformation that is seen on television or talked about on social media. At the evacuation registration center, members are being asked to be open and transparent about their accommodation needs. For those who were able to find private accommodation with family or friends, we have lobbied for and received assurances that supports will be made available to take into those homes. For those who hauled their RVs to various trailer parks, the same financial support supports will apply. For those who are lucky enough to find what we will now call as regular hotel accommodation, we will also be receiving the amount that the evacuation cap out as a contribution towards your expenses. It is hoped that all of these will be worked out by after lunch today. It has been a slow process as we have been educating the province in the federal government as to what the actual on the ground experience is regarding availability across the city of Thunder Bay.

For those last night, who were lucky enough to receive a bed in the Lakehead University residence… you are also eligible for a small cap up to assist in laundry and grooming, contributions and that too. Will hopefully be available today after lunch.

Finally, if it is not your desire to be housed in whatever way, the evacuation administration is able to leverage overnight accommodation, then simply be truthful and indicating that you have specific “preferences’. For those who were offered a bed in Residence and did not show up, it is disheartening to the entire group, especially to those members who do not have alternative private accommodations available to them. Space is critical and if it is not your intention to be part of the evacuation process then please opt out.