Thunder Bay Resources for Evacuees

We understand that many people have been evacuated from their communities and are now in Thunder Bay, with limited information about the support available here. We also recognize that many residents in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas may be feeling worried, stressed, or overwhelmed by the wildfire situation.
This guide provides information on:
- Wildfire updates and emergency alerts
- Housing and food supports
- Mental Health and crisis services
- Community assistance
If you’re unsure where to start, call 211. Their staff can connect you with local services, shelters, food supports, health care, transportation, financial assistance, and other community resources available in Thunder Bay.
Resources and services may change as the wildfire situation evolves. Please contact the organization directly or visit their website for the latest information.
If you are in immediate danger, call 911.
2-1-1
If you have questions about wildfires, evacuations, community supports, or available resources:
- Dial 211
- Text 211
- Chat with 211 at https://211ontario.ca/chat/
- Visit 211north.ca
Emergency Preparation:
What to do in an evacuation: https://www.ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency
Canadian Red Cross (Thunder Bay)
1145 Barton St Thunder Bay, 807-623-3073
Wildfire Information and Emergency Updates
- Ontario Fire List: https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires
- Smoke and air quality: https://www.airqualityontario.com/aqhi/
- Ontario Emergency Alerts: https://www.ontario.ca/page/emergency-alerts
- Ontario Road Closures and Highway Conditions: https://511on.ca
- Thunder Bay Local Updates: https://www.thunderbay.ca/fireinfo
Shelter & Food Supports
MURILLO FAIRGROUNDS
Onsite camping at the Murrilo Fairgrounds is reserved for evacuee families only, subject to confirmation by site personnel and available capacity. Priority will be given to families with livestock sheltered on the premises.
Primary Contacts
Alexandra Chalifoux – Thunder Bay Community Pasture: 807-629-5283
Mike Huber – Thunder Bay Community Pasture: 519-572-0184
Carolyn Hughes – Oliver Agricultural Society (Murillo Fairgrounds): 807-629-8617
BEENDIGEN CRISIS HOME
Provides shelter to Indigenous women and children experiencing violence
807-346-4357
SHELTER HOUSE THUNDER BAY
Hot meals served daily at 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.
420 George St, Thunder Bay, 807-623-8182
shelterhouse.on.ca
GRACE PLACE
Open Monday to Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., offering air-conditioned space, meals, and services.
235 Simpson St., Thunder Bay
807-473-3538
ELEVATE NWO
Drop-in available for a meal, rest, or support Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Hot breakfast served at 10:00 a.m.
102-106 Cumberland Street North, Thunder Bay
DEW DROP-IN
Provides a hot meal 12:30 -3:30 p.m. or a bagged lunch 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to anyone daily.
292 Red River Rd, Thunder Bay, 807-346-0809
Email: [email protected]
ROOTS TO HARVEST
Provides home-cooked meals for Elders and seniors (60+) twice a week. Wednesdays 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. and Fridays 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. All are welcome to drop-in to Dining Hall on Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
450 Fort William Road
URBAN ABBY
Lunch served Monday to Friday 12:30 p.m. and dinner served Saturday 5:30 p.m.
308 Red River Rd, 807-768-8923
FOOD BANKS *MUST REGISTER BY CALLING 211*
Every second Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.
75 Walkover Street, 807-767-3961
Every second Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.
545 North Cumberland St, 807-345-7319
Every second Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
168 Munro Street, 807-34-3391
FOOD BANKS *NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED*
Second and Fourth Sunday of the month
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
228 Pearl St., 807-345-6898
For rural residents outside of Thunder Bay. Must show I.D. of
each family member.
Third Wednesday of the month from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Comnee Community Complex, 19 Holland Rd., 807-285-0836
Pet Supports
Ontario SPCA & Humane Society Northwest Animal Centre
Providing supplies for pets in-need such as collars, harnesses, bowls, toys, wet and dry food, crates, and pet carriers.
1-807-475-8803
[email protected]
ontariospca.ca
LIVESTOCK RELOCATION
Helping relocate and transport livestock for evacuated families. You must call prior to transporting animals or delivering supplies to a refuge location.
Alexandra Chalifoux – Thunder Bay Community Pasture: 807-629-5283
Mike Huber – Thunder Bay Community Pasture: 519-572-0184
Carolyn Hughes – Oliver Agricultural Society (Murillo Fairgrounds): 807-629-8617
ID Clinics
ROOTS TO HARVEST
Will provide support in obtaining new ID. Some types of ID may not be eligible for this program.
450 Fort William Rd
[email protected]
807-285-0189.
For status cards, contact the Federal Department of Indigenous Services Canada: (807) 343-5310
For passports, contact the Federal Department of Service Canada: (800) 622-6232
For all other provincial forms of ID such as Health Cards or Drivers License, contact Service Ontario:
- 581 Red River Road., 807-766-9682
- 400 Balmoral St., 807-626-8166
435 James St S., 800-267-8097
Mental Health & Crisis Support
Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA)
ONWA is mobilizing support and are here to help.
1-800-667-0816
CMHA THUNDER BAY
THUNDER BAY CRISIS RESPONSE
807-346-8282
HOPE FOR WELLNESS LINE
1-855-242-3310
BEENDIGEN
Talk4Healing helpline (available 24/7): 1-855-554-HEAL
- Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert FN) – Wildfire Update - July 16, 2026
- Thunder Bay Resources for Evacuees - July 16, 2026
- Goulais Fire – Total Fire Ban in Effect - July 16, 2026