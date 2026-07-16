Thunder Bay Resources for Evacuees

We understand that many people have been evacuated from their communities and are now in Thunder Bay, with limited information about the support available here. We also recognize that many residents in Thunder Bay and surrounding areas may be feeling worried, stressed, or overwhelmed by the wildfire situation.

This guide provides information on:

Wildfire updates and emergency alerts

Housing and food supports

Mental Health and crisis services

Community assistance

If you’re unsure where to start, call 211. Their staff can connect you with local services, shelters, food supports, health care, transportation, financial assistance, and other community resources available in Thunder Bay.

Resources and services may change as the wildfire situation evolves. Please contact the organization directly or visit their website for the latest information.

If you are in immediate danger, call 911.

2-1-1

If you have questions about wildfires, evacuations, community supports, or available resources:

Dial 211

Text 211

Chat with 211 at https://211ontario.ca/chat/

Visit 211north.ca

Emergency Preparation:

What to do in an evacuation: https://www.ontario.ca/page/be-prepared-emergency

Canadian Red Cross (Thunder Bay)

1145 Barton St Thunder Bay, 807-623-3073

Wildfire Information and Emergency Updates

Ontario Fire List: https://www.ontario.ca/page/forest-fires

Smoke and air quality: https://www.airqualityontario.com/aqhi/

Ontario Emergency Alerts: https://www.ontario.ca/page/emergency-alerts

Ontario Road Closures and Highway Conditions: https://511on.ca

Thunder Bay Local Updates: https://www.thunderbay.ca/fireinfo

Shelter & Food Supports

MURILLO FAIRGROUNDS

Onsite camping at the Murrilo Fairgrounds is reserved for evacuee families only, subject to confirmation by site personnel and available capacity. Priority will be given to families with livestock sheltered on the premises.

Primary Contacts

Alexandra Chalifoux – Thunder Bay Community Pasture: 807-629-5283

Mike Huber – Thunder Bay Community Pasture: 519-572-0184

Carolyn Hughes – Oliver Agricultural Society (Murillo Fairgrounds): 807-629-8617

BEENDIGEN CRISIS HOME

Provides shelter to Indigenous women and children experiencing violence

807-346-4357

SHELTER HOUSE THUNDER BAY

Hot meals served daily at 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. and 7:00 – 8:00 p.m.

420 George St, Thunder Bay, 807-623-8182

shelterhouse.on.ca

GRACE PLACE

Open Monday to Friday from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m., offering air-conditioned space, meals, and services.

235 Simpson St., Thunder Bay

807-473-3538

ELEVATE NWO

Drop-in available for a meal, rest, or support Monday to Friday 9:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon and 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Hot breakfast served at 10:00 a.m.

102-106 Cumberland Street North, Thunder Bay

DEW DROP-IN

Provides a hot meal 12:30 -3:30 p.m. or a bagged lunch 9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. to anyone daily.

292 Red River Rd, Thunder Bay, 807-346-0809

Email: [email protected]

ROOTS TO HARVEST

Provides home-cooked meals for Elders and seniors (60+) twice a week. Wednesdays 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. and Fridays 11:00 a.m. -12:30 p.m. All are welcome to drop-in to Dining Hall on Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

450 Fort William Road

URBAN ABBY

Lunch served Monday to Friday 12:30 p.m. and dinner served Saturday 5:30 p.m.

308 Red River Rd, 807-768-8923

FOOD BANKS *MUST REGISTER BY CALLING 211*

Every second Wednesday 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon.

75 Walkover Street, 807-767-3961

Every second Thursday 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

545 North Cumberland St, 807-345-7319

Every second Saturday 8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

168 Munro Street, 807-34-3391

FOOD BANKS *NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED*

Second and Fourth Sunday of the month

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

228 Pearl St., 807-345-6898

For rural residents outside of Thunder Bay. Must show I.D. of

each family member.

Third Wednesday of the month from 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.

Comnee Community Complex, 19 Holland Rd., 807-285-0836

Pet Supports

Ontario SPCA & Humane Society Northwest Animal Centre

Providing supplies for pets in-need such as collars, harnesses, bowls, toys, wet and dry food, crates, and pet carriers.

1-807-475-8803

[email protected]

ontariospca.ca

LIVESTOCK RELOCATION

Helping relocate and transport livestock for evacuated families. You must call prior to transporting animals or delivering supplies to a refuge location.

Alexandra Chalifoux – Thunder Bay Community Pasture: 807-629-5283

Mike Huber – Thunder Bay Community Pasture: 519-572-0184

Carolyn Hughes – Oliver Agricultural Society (Murillo Fairgrounds): 807-629-8617

ID Clinics

ROOTS TO HARVEST

Will provide support in obtaining new ID. Some types of ID may not be eligible for this program.

450 Fort William Rd

[email protected]

807-285-0189.

For status cards, contact the Federal Department of Indigenous Services Canada: (807) 343-5310

For passports, contact the Federal Department of Service Canada: (800) 622-6232

For all other provincial forms of ID such as Health Cards or Drivers License, contact Service Ontario:

581 Red River Road., 807-766-9682

400 Balmoral St., 807-626-8166

435 James St S., 800-267-8097

Mental Health & Crisis Support

Ontario Native Women’s Association (ONWA)

ONWA is mobilizing support and are here to help.

1-800-667-0816

CMHA THUNDER BAY

THUNDER BAY CRISIS RESPONSE

807-346-8282

HOPE FOR WELLNESS LINE

1-855-242-3310

BEENDIGEN

Talk4Healing helpline (available 24/7): 1-855-554-HEAL