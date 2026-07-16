Biigtigong Nishnaabeg coordinates support for Namaygoosisagagun (Collins FN)

Chief Michano of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg is coordinating the collection of various items to help the residents of Namaygoosisagagun (Collins FN) which was destroyed by a fast moving forest fire Monday night.

Donations are being accepted today, Thursday, July 16th from 10-4 at Bud & Cando’s Gas Bar in Biigtigong (18 Pic River Rd., Marathon). Chief Michano of Biigtigong Nishnaabeg is coordinating with the affected community as to where we will deliver the donations.

The following is the most requested items.