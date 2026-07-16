U.S. Ambassador to Canada Pete Hoekstra on the Wildfire Situation in Canada

July 15, 2026

Over 800 wildfires are burning across Canada, with the largest alone rivaling the size of Washington, D.C., sending heavy smoke across the country and into communities on both sides of the border. Canadians living near these fires are already facing hazardous air quality, and that same smoke is now settling over the United States, including my home state of Michigan. This is a shared challenge, and it demands a shared response.

I commend the outstanding cooperation between the United States and Canada as we confront these fires together. Our two governments are monitoring and sharing information in real time – coordination that reflects our partnership at its best.

I am also deeply grateful for the brave people on the front lines – the firefighting crews, law enforcement, and other public safety personnel battling these blazes, and the teams monitoring conditions around the clock to keep the public safe and informed. Their dedication and professionalism are protecting lives and communities. Our thoughts are also with those who have lost loved ones, been displaced, or evacuated due to these devastating fires.

This challenge knows no borders. The United States will continue to coordinate closely with Canada, just as we have for more than four decades of shared wildfire emergencies.