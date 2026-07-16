Netmizaaggamig Nishnaabeg (Pic Mobert FN) – Wildfire Update

July 16, 2026, Issued: 7:10 PM

FIRE STATUS – WAWA 17

Wawa 17 remains active and has grown to approximately 25 hectares in size. Throughout the day, MNR has been aggressively attacking the fire with water bombers and has advised that ground crews will continue suppression efforts tomorrow.

COMMUNITY THREAT ASSESSMENT

At this time, the fire does not pose a threat to the community. The MNR continues to closely monitor the situation and is dedicating the appropriate resources to keep the fire under control.

FIRE BAN – REMAINS IN EFFECT

The community-wide fire ban remains in effect. Please continue to be vigilant and avoid any activities that could result in a wildfire. Your cooperation is essential in helping to keep our community safe during these dry conditions.

REPORT NEW SMOKE OR FIRE

If you observe any new smoke or fire, report it immediately to the Ministry of Natural Resources: 310-FIRE (3473)

Paul M. Michtics

Director, Community Safety and Security