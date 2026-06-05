East Algoma OPP – Arrests made in Sudden Death

Police have charged two people and identified the deceased in connection with a death investigation in the Town of Bruce Mines.

On Sunday, March 29, 2026, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the East Algoma Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a disturbance at a restaurant in the Town of Bruce Mines. An individual involved in the altercation was later transported to hospital by ambulance.

On Friday, April 3, 2026, the East Algoma OPP launched a death investigation following notification that the individual, identified as Caleb FOSTER, 23 years old of Desbarats, had been pronounced deceased in hospital.

As a result of the investigation, two people have now been charged.

Benjamin Ryan JONES, 21 years old of Bruce Mines, was charged with the following Criminal Code (CC) offences:

Manslaughter, section 236(b)

Assault, section 266

Corey Malcolm JONES, 55 years old of Bruce Mines, was charged with manslaughter, section 236(b) of the CC.

Both accused are scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Sault Ste Marie on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

The East Algoma OPP is conducting the investigation under the direction of the OPP Criminal Investigation Branch, in conjunction with the Office of the Chief Coroner and the Ontario Forensic Pathology Service. Assistance is being provided by OPP Forensic Identification Services.

Anyone with any information in relation to this investigation should contact the East Algoma OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or ontariocrimestoppers.ca.